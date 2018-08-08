Police officer remanded over sale of auctioned cars

A Paphos police officer was remanded in custody for eight days on Wednesday on suspicion of corruption after he allegedly took money from people to ensure they acquired vehicles the force had seized and put up for auction

Police spokesman Andreas Angelides said the officer allegedly obtained over €12,000 in three separate instances to secure vehicles for specific individuals.

The officer is being investigated for conspiracy to commit felony, abuse of power, bribery, obtaining money under false pretences and corruption.

The officer was arrested on Wednesday morning and was brought before a court in Limassol, which remanded him in custody for eight days.

The force has also started a disciplinary process against the officer who will be suspended.