Probe into possible negligence over girl’s death (Updated)

Police on Wednesday said they were investigating the death earlier in the week of an eight-year-old girl at the Limassol general hospital, including possible medical negligence.

The girl died early on Monday. She was rushed to the Limassol hospital’s A&E department late Sunday afternoon by her parents with a high fever but then taken home by her mother – who reportedly feared she could not pay for the treatment – and against advice of the staff.

She was brought back to the hospital a few hours later after her condition worsened, but doctors were unable to save her. The child died of septic shock, according to the findings of the post mortem.

On Tuesday, the health ministry said that their report into the death of the girl found that medical and nursing staff were not responsible for the outcome, as they had acted according to protocol.

It said that according to the law on the rights and protection of patients, “healthcare is provided to patients following their consent or that of their representatives.”

In the case of minors, it said, healthcare is provided only following the consent of the parents or guardian.

On Wednesday however, police spokesman Andreas Angelides said that, based on the course of investigations so far, the case is heading towards a criminal investigation.

He said that at the moment, no responsibility has come up against the mother, but that investigations may point to responsibilities arising against anyone.

A large number of testimonies have already been taken from doctors, the family of the girl and others involved. Upon completion of the investigations, the case file will be sent to the state legal services, for further instructions, Angelides said.

The health ministry on Wednesday said that following a request from the police, it had appointed an official to also investigate possible medical negligence.

The head of the Patients and Friends Federation (Posfp) Marios Kouloumas told the Cyprus Mail on Wednesday that the law provides that in cases of minors, in cases of emergencies, healthcare providers can decide – despite objections by parents – on the best interest of the patient.

According to the health ministry’s report, the girl was initially examined by the doctor on duty at the A&E department, who contacted the paediatrician on call. The two doctors considered it necessary for her to be admitted for treatment in the paediatric unit but a little later the mother asked that she be discharged.

The report said that the A&E doctor had explained to the parents the seriousness of their child’s condition, saying she had to be admitted for treatment.

But shortly after the girl was transferred to the paediatric unit, the parents took their daughter home, before the paediatrician – who was on her way – arrived at the hospital.

According to a health ministry spokesperson, the paediatrician had instructed the nurse at the paediatric unit on what medicines to administer the child until she arrived at the hospital.

The mother, however, had insisted on taking her child home, reportedly because she could not afford the hospital fees.

The ministry said that the nurse had called the doctor and informed her of the mother’s wish. The mother signed the discharge papers and left with her child, only to return a few hours later, at around 2am on Monday.

The paediatrician on duty and an anaesthesiologist were called in, while staff also called an intensivist from the Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia who gave them advice, which had been followed, the ministry said. But despite efforts by medical staff to resuscitate the child, the eight-year-old died.

The head of the medical association’s ethics committee, Dr Vasos Economou, told the Cyprus News Agency on Wednesday that doctors are obliged to respect patients’ wishes as long as they fully inform them of all the risks.

He said that doctors in state hospitals – despite the adverse conditions they are working in – they respect the law.

He said that doctors have been trying for years to get the law to change to ensure that no underage patient’s life would be lost, but that their suggestions never reached the legislative.

According to media reports, the mother did not want her daughter to stay in hospital because she had no healthcare coverage and could not afford the fees. It is not known, however, if she had expressed her concerns to the hospital staff.

Kouloumas said that no patient has ever been denied healthcare in state hospitals in Cyprus due to lack of funds.

“Our system is based on solidarity. Having no money was never an issue with receiving healthcare in state hospitals,” Kouloumas said.

He added that in such cases, patients receive help either by the state or non-governmental organisations.