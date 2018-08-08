Saloon registrations up 15% in July

The number of saloon registrations in July rose an annual 15 per cent to 3,515 mainly on an increase in the imports of second-hand cars, the statistical service said on Wednesday.

The number of brand-new saloons registered in July rose 20 per cent to 2,331 compared to the same month of 2017 while that of new cars rose 6.6 per cent to 1,184, Cystat said in a statement.

In January to July, the total number of saloon registrations rose an annual 18 per cent to 25,157, broken down to 8.910 new and 16,247 used cars which increased 2.7 per cent and 28 per cent respectively, Cystat said.