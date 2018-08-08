Shacolas says permission has been granted for Limni complex

The company behind a controversial project in Paphos involving two golf courses, a hotel and a villa complex said on Wednesday it had secured the town planning permit after fully meeting environmental laws and the recommendations of the European Commission.

In a news release, Limni Resorts and Golf Courses, part of the Shacolas Group, said its project in the Limni area of Polis Chrysohous had been given the green light.

The project includes two 18-hole golf courses, two clubhouses, a hotel, villas and other housing units, leisure facilities, bicycle routes and a museum.

The company said the “high-quality” project will fully harmonise with the areas natural environment and will afford protection of the turtle nests on the coast.

The resort is located next to a turtle nesting beach in an EU-designated protected area, prompting the EU to declare the guidelines issued by Cyprus’ environment department as insufficient.

In 2015, the European Commission had sent Cyprus a “reasoned opinion” letter by the EU detailing the island’s obligations and warning that failure to comply would lead the case going to court.

The Cyprus Mail understands that the government has responded to the letter but it was not immediately known if the case has been closed.

The Polis-Yialia area is one of the most important beaches in Cyprus for the Caretta caretta turtles, which lay their eggs there.

Environmentalists opposed to the project say turtles are at risk from human interaction with people swimming, putting up umbrellas, littering, and playing in the sand where the turtles nest, but that hatchlings also face serious threat from artificial lighting.