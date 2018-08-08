Sports body issues list of banned items

The Cyprus Sports Organisation (KOA) on Wednesday released a list of prohibited items at sports venues, competitions and events.

The list includes: bottles, cans, glass or metal cups or other hard containers, stones, tiles, gravel, planks of wood, pieces of iron, nails or other similar dangerous objects, smoke canisters, bombs, explosive devices, fireworks, flares, lighters, flammable materials or fire-extinguishing materials, knives, pocket knives, scissors, cutters or other sharp objects or aggressive weapons, tools, lasers, banners, posters, placards or other similar means of abusive, provocative, racist or political symbols and/or slogans, drugs, alcoholic beverages, and any other item considered dangerous or that may be used as an aggressive weapon.

The KOA warned that if anyone was found in possession of any of the listed items at a sports venue, competition or event, they could be fined up to €1,000.