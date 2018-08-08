Suspected Paphos hotel thief referred for trial

A 26-year-old man was on Wednesday referred for trial at the Paphos district court in connection with 11 cases of theft and break-ins at the hotel he used to work at.

The suspect was arrested and remanded for eight days last week on suspicion that he had stolen €900 in cash from a hotel room.

Following his arrest, he reportedly admitted to seven thefts and break-ins at the hotel, and stealing hotel property on four occasions. He said he has stolen €2,700 in cash. The offences allegedly took place between June 21 and July 29 this year.

During a search of his home, police said they found €1,100 in cash and smaller amounts in Russian roubles and pounds sterling, as well as two laptops.

His trial was set for September 25. Until then, he has been released on €10,000 bail. He is to also present himself twice a week at the Paphos central police station, while his name has been put on the stop list. He had to also hand over his travel documents.