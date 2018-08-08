Tales to excite the imagination

This Saturday get the kids and head to the village of Katydata where they can listen to fairytales in the Cypriot dialect with narrator Elenitsa Georgiou and musician Vasilis Philippou.

The two artists will tell tales of steel boots, lost brides and sly foxes. The kids will also have the chance to get involved in musical games. Their involvement in the telling of the stories will help boost their self-confidence while they have an afternoon of fun.

Georgiou is a music teacher. She has a master’s in Music and Creative Arts in Education from the University of Exeter. Georgiou has also attended workshops in mime, physical theatre, teaching music to children and folktale storytelling. She has organised and participated in theatrical performances for adults and children and musical concerts, singing traditional songs. She has worked as a music teacher and storyteller in kindergartens, primary schools and bookstores in Greece, Cyprus and England.

Philippou is a musician and composer who studied composition at the Koninklijk Conservatorium – Royal Conservatoire. He also attended the Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance and the Royal Holloway, University of London.

Dili-Dili, Paramithia Laloun Ta Shili

Narration for children by Elenitsa Gerogiou and music by Vasilis Philippou. August 11. Katydata village, Nicosia. 6pm-9pm. Free. https://www.facebook.com/events/2126654094257856/