Tales to excite the imagination

August 8th, 2018 Entertainment, What's On 0 comments

Tales to excite the imagination

This Saturday get the kids and head to the village of Katydata where they can listen to fairytales in the Cypriot dialect with narrator Elenitsa Georgiou and musician Vasilis Philippou.

The two artists will tell tales of steel boots, lost brides and sly foxes. The kids will also have the chance to get involved in musical games. Their involvement in the telling of the stories will help boost their self-confidence while they have an afternoon of fun.

Georgiou is a music teacher. She has a master’s in Music and Creative Arts in Education from the University of Exeter. Georgiou has also attended workshops in mime, physical theatre, teaching music to children and folktale storytelling. She has organised and participated in theatrical performances for adults and children and musical concerts, singing traditional songs. She has worked as a music teacher and storyteller in kindergartens, primary schools and bookstores in Greece, Cyprus and England.

Philippou is a musician and composer who studied composition at the Koninklijk Conservatorium – Royal Conservatoire. He also attended the Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance and the Royal Holloway, University of London.

Dili-Dili, Paramithia Laloun Ta Shili
Narration for children by Elenitsa Gerogiou and music by Vasilis Philippou. August 11. Katydata village, Nicosia. 6pm-9pm. Free. https://www.facebook.com/events/2126654094257856/

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close