Theology teachers criticise archbishop over religious holidays

Theology teachers on Wednesday said they disagreed with Archbishop Chrysostomos’ suggestion to scrap some religious school holidays, arguing it would defeat the purpose of observing their educational value.

In a written statement, the theology teachers’ association of the secondary education union Oelmek, said that they were against any attempts “either to restrict, switch or abolish any of the four legally established religious days as school holidays”.

The reaction came after Archbishop Chrysostomos announced on Tuesday that he had suggested to education minister, Costas Hambiaouris, that five church holidays that see schools close for the day be abolished, including his name day.

The move has been widely seen as the archbishop directly entering the ongoing dispute between the education ministry and teachers over attempts to streamline the present generous reduction in teaching hours according to years of service.

Last month the archbishop called teachers ‘workshy’ for opposing the changes.

But the theology teachers said that the wider theme of these religious days as school holidays “has a deeper meaning and content in relation to their pedagogical, educational value and dimension”.

The group also said they opposed a proposal to abolish religious studies from state schools.

They were referring to a social media post by Akel MP, Irene Charalambidou, who said that instead of the archbishop proposing to stop religious holidays, he should propose abolishing religious studies.

“It is my opinion that the lesson should be replaced by the sociology of religion, which would also contribute to the development of critical thinking. Isn’t this what it is being sought after in education, or for some it is dogmatism that is being sought after?” Charalambidou said in her Facebook profile.

The group said that converting the subject into that of sociology of religion was completely “out of place and misguided”.

“It has been proven that the [existing] class provokes, among many other things, critical thought but also basic intercultural and sociological values,” the group said.

They added that it prepares children for “a responsible life in a free society within a spirit of understanding, peace, tolerance, gender equality and friendship between all the peoples and religious groups”.

It is for these reasons, they said, that the subject in various forms is strongly enshrined in the education systems of all European countries.

The association also called on everyone to “finally let schools operate within a peaceful and tranquil climate”.

In his suggestion, sent in writing to the minister, the archbishop said he was responding to the stance of many who had voiced the opinion that too much time school time was devoted to religious holidays.

He said that few, if any, educators take advantage of religious holidays for the purpose for which they have been established as neither they nor their students use the time for religious worship on those days.

“These days are simply used as holidays,” he said.

The archbishop proposed abolishing them, starting with his own name day which is marked on November 13.

Other days he suggests are Ascension Day (movable), the day honouring Apostolos Varnavas founder of the Cypriot Church on June 11, the day of the Three Hierarchs, honouring three men made saints by the Greek Orthodox Church for their contribution to Christian theology, marked on January 30, and the Feast of the Saint of community or parish where an individual school is located.