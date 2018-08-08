Turkish Cypriots cross to mark Kokkina bombing anniversary (Update 1)

The convoy of 61 mini buses carrying 1,131 Turkish Cypriots has completed crossing the Limnitis checkpoint to reach the Kokkina enclave.

They travelled to the area to attend an event to mark the 54th anniversary of the bombing of Tillyria by the Turkish air force in 1964. The convoy was accompanied by an ambulance.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the passage, which was slightly delayed, went smoothly. Others aboard boats from Kyrenia also attended.

The Turkish Cypriot leadership was also at the event, including Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci who arrived by helicopter after attendees gathered.

On the Greek Cypriot side on Sunday, the victims of the Turkish bombings will be honoured at a religious ceremony in the Pachyammos church in the presence of defence minister Savvas Angelides.

Following inter-communal violence which erupted in December 1963, Turkish Cypriots established a bridgehead at Kokkina in 1964, providing them with arms, volunteers and materials from Turkey.

Seeing this incursion of foreign weapons and troops as a major threat, the Cypriot government launched an attack on the bridgehead. Turkey retaliated by dispatching its fighter jets to bomb Greek positions.

For three days in August, Turkish warplanes bombed the Tylliria area, hitting residential areas and a hospital. Over 50 people were killed, including 19 civilians.

The threat of a Turkish military escalation and a resolution of the United Nations Security Council calling for a ceasefire ended the standoff on August 10, 1964.