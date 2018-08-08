Two cases of car break-ins being investigated in Paphos

Two separate cases of theft from vehicles which happened within hours of each other on Tuesday evening are being investigated by Paphos police.

Two people have already been arrested in connection with the thefts and a third individual is wanted.

Police said that a 52-year-old man from Mesogi village had his vehicle parked outside his field at around 6:45pm. He had noticed another vehicle in the area from a distance but thought nothing of it until he realised someone had approached his car, and guessed their intentions.

When the driver of the other car saw that his accomplice had been spotted he alerted them and they took off but not before breaking the glass on the victim’s vehicle and taking his mobile phone worth €200.

The 52-year-old managed however to memorise the licence plate on the getaway vehicle and based on his witness report, a warrant was issued for the arrest of the owner of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man with a criminal history, police said.

The second case involved a theft of clothing and €130 taken from an ambulance at around 8:45pm.

According to the complaint, the ambulance driver stopped for a few minutes outside a kiosk in Paphos during which time the thief broke into it. A 36-year-old man was later arrested as a suspect.