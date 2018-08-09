Apoel game in Israel to go ahead (Updated)  

Apoel’s Europa League match in Israel on Thursday was going ahead, following uncertainty earlier due to rocket attacks from Gaza, it was announced.

The Cypriot team is playing against Hapoel Beer Sheva in the Israel city of Beerheaba. Reports said fans were already making their way to the Turner Stadium in the city.

Earlier Thursday the game was up in the air after rocket warning sirens sounded in Beersheba, the largest city in southern Israel, some 40 km from the Gaza Strip, the military said.

It marked the first time sirens have warned of possible incoming rockets from the Palestinian enclave since the 2014 Israel-Gaza war. Israel Radio said explosions were heard on the outskirts of the city of 200,000, amid a surge of cross-border fighting between Israel and Gaza militants.

Apoel has tweeted earlier: “To avoid any concern, we want to convey that no member of the team is at risk. We have contacted UEFA and expect to be informed about today’s match. As soon as we have information we will inform people immediately.”

According to Israeli reports, Apoel president Prodromos Petrides had asked for the postponement of the game something that was later denied by Apoel’s press spokesperson Nectarios Petevinos who said: “We have not asked but more importantly we do not have right to ask for the postponement of the game, it’s a decision that will be taken by UEFA”.