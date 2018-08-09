Co-op executive Stavrinides says his role was advisory

By Stelios Orphanides

The head of strategy and communications of the state-owned Co-op Yiannos Stavrinides said that he had an “exclusively advisory” role at the bank, compelled to sell its operations to Hellenic Bank after failing to reduce its delinquent loan stock fast enough.

“My role was exclusively advisory to my superiors and the committees in which I participated,” he said in an emailed letter to the committee probing the reasons that led to the demise of the Cyprus Cooperative Bank.

Stavrinides’ reaction may have been prompted by the testimony by the bank’s former chief executive officer (CEO) Marios Clerides who told the committee, appointed by Attorney-general Costas Clerides, that Stavrinides had accumulated “super powers”.

“I presented proposals as assigned to my superiors to the board’s strategy committee which decided the organisation’s strategy before forwarding it to the plenary for approval,” Stavrinides said. “Let it be noted, that ethical banking was the compass of our strategy and was crowned by the return of €100m in interest to customers resulting from overcharging”.

Clerides told the committee on Friday he felt that Stavrinides also had access to Finance Minister Harris Georgiades, just like the minister’s childhood friend and former Co-op chairman Nicholas Hadjiyiannis, before becoming himself CEO after Clerides stepped down in mid-2015. Clerides said in his testimony that Stavrinides had become a “super executive”.

According to Clerides’ testimony, the bank’s communications and strategy manager, was dealing with the board daily without reporting to him.

Stavrinides said in his letter that after being hired in June 2014 by Clerides as head of strategy, a position advertised by accounting firm PwC, for a 12-month probation period, he participated in the bank’s asset liability committee (ALCO) upon the CEO’s recommendation, and in the Executive Committee (EXCO), proposed to the bank by International Monetary Fund (IMF) when it offered technical assistance in governance issues.

As head of strategy and communication he was reporting to both the chairman of the board and the CEO, which continued after Hadjiyiannis became the bank’s top executive and was succeeded by Christakis Taoushanis and following the latter’s resignation, his successor George Hadjinicholas.

“I was hired as chief of the strategy division in compliance with supervisory requirements,” Stavrinides said. “Following the resignation of (Andreas) Trokkos in January 2016, I took over the unit for the restructuring of the cooperative credit sector and my strategy and communication division became (the) strategy and transformation directorate. “So, I became head of a directorate, one of the 34 directors in accordance to the bank’s administrative structure”.

“My remuneration also confirms the above in comparison and in absolute figures,” he said and added that his initial position was not related to the chairman’s office.

Stavrinides said that he was ready to provide further clarifications and also testify to the committee.