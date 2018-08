Authorities identified and confiscated thousands of counterfeit products on Thursday in Paphos.

Customs officers and Paphos police said they investigated four stores, three of which were selling counterfeit products worth up to €10,000.

According to police, a total of 2,073 pieces of clothing and accessories, ranging from footwear and handbags to hats, wallets, belts and more which seem to bear various brand names were confiscated.