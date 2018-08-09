Everton pull off triple signings on quiet transfer deadline day

Everton have agreed to sign Barcelona’s Colombia centre-back Yerry Mina for an initial 30.25 million euros and have also taken the club’s midfielder Andre Gomes on loan, the Spanish champions said on Thursday.

Minutes before the English transfer deadline closed on, Everton also announced the signing of Brazil playmaker Bernard on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 23-year-old Mina, who was impressive in defence at this year’s World Cup in Russia where he also scored three goals, will rejuvenate an ageing Everton backline while offering a threat from set-pieces at the other end of the pitch.

The fee could rise by 1.5 million euros and Barcelona have inserted a buy-back clause in the player’s contract.

Everton’s season-long loan deal for Portugal’s Gomes will see them pay 2.25 million euros and the player’s wages. The 25-year-old has played 29 times for his country.

Bernard, also 25, has signed a four-year deal with the Merseyside club after his contract at Shakhtar ran out in June.

Capped 14 times by his country, Bernard can play on either wing or as an attacking midfielder.

The Brazilian said new Everton boss Marco Silva convinced him to join the Toffees.

“The manager made me feel confident about playing here. He is a very good coach and he has achieved really good things at other clubs,” he said in a statement.

“Everton is a club with a great structure and a lot of tradition, historically the fourth most successful club in England. When I found out about this opportunity and what the manager wanted out of me I was happy.”

There was one big transfer from the Premier League though, with new Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saying on Thursday he had fulfilled a childhood dream in moving to the Spanish giants from Chelsea despite spending three years on loan at rivals Atletico, and revealed he had turned down bigger offers from other clubs.

“Everyone who knows me knows how hard I’ve worked to get here, and I’m proud to be at the best club in the world. I’ve given my best throughout my career to get here, this was my childhood dream, to step on to this pitch in Madrid’s colours,” the Belgium international told a news conference on Thursday.

“I received better paid offers but I wanted to be in the best club in the world and be close to my children. Once Madrid’s interest was clear I had no doubts that I wanted to be here.”

Spurs failed to sign a single player all summer, while Manchester United also had an underwhelming window, not adding anyone since the end of the World Cup, much to manager Jose Mourinho’s frustration.