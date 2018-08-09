Forestry department issues red alert

The Forestry Department has issues a red alert for fires and urged the public to be cautious and to avoid all activities that may cause a fire.

Given the high temperatures, the Forestry Department stressed that it is forbidden to burn grass, debris and rubbish, and warned people to avoid the use of tools or machines that can cause fires.

They also said that particular attention should be paid to prevent fires from reaching generators or water pumps in the countryside.

The public is asked to report any smoke or fire in or near forests to the nearest forestry station, to call 1407 (Forestry Department), or 112 (Fire Services).