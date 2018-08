A saucepan overheating was the cause of a house fire put out by the fire brigade in Yeroskipou on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the owner of the house left the pan on the stove with the flame on, causing it to overheat.

To put the ensuing fire out, three fire engines were dispatched but it had already been extinguished by neighbours.

The fire damaged the kitchen, the kitchen units and the hood of the stove.