August 9th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

From shell to sea: baby turtles navigates Lara beach

Cyprus Mail photographer Christos Theodorides was on the spot Thursday to capture a number of turtles hatching on Lara beach in the Akamas, a protected spot for them

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

