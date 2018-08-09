Greek navy ship docks in Limassol, open to public

The Greek navy ship Chios has arrived at Limassol port on Thursday and will be open for visits from members of the public, the defence ministry said.

The ministry said that the vessel, which is part of the training of navy cadets, will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday between 5pm and 8pm.

During the vessel’s stay in Cyprus, its captain, other officers and a representation of the cadets will visit the military cemetery in Makedonitissa, and the imprisoned graves in Nicosia. They will also visit military, political and religious authorities, as well as the Greek Embassy.

Members of the public can enter the ship through the new passenger terminal at the Limassol port. They will be required to present their identity cards before entering the ship.