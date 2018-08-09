Mother and daughter injured in accident with drunk driver

A mother and daughter were seriously injured in a traffic accident allegedly caused by a drunk driver on Wednesday evening in Xylophagou.

Police reported that at around 7.30pm, a 25-year-old female resident of Xylophagou lost control of her car and collided with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction which was driven by a woman, 28, whose mother, aged 50, was a passenger.

All three were injured in the crash and taken to hospital.

The 25-year-old was treated in Larnaca general hospital, examined and discharged.

She was breathalysed by police and was found to be over the limit, with a reading of 83μg, almost four times the legal limit of 22μg.

Both the 28-year-old woman and her mother were transferred to Famagusta hospital, where they are being treated for serious injuries though doctors say their lives are not in danger.

The daughter who was driving was also tested for alcohol but was not under the influence.