Police launch manhunt after armed robbery in Paphos

Police are searching for the man behind an armed robbery on Wednesday night in Paphos, who got away with €7,500 from a currency exchange shop on the ground floor of the mall.

According to the police, the man had not covered his face and was wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses.

After pulling into the car park, the man reportedly then pulled a gun out of his bag and asked the person behind the till to give him the money from within it.

The suspect told her in English to sit on the ground in the corner of the shop and not move. He then took the money from the till and fled.

Police arrived in the area and began a manhunt. They also searched CCTV footage from inside and outside the shop, according to which they described the suspect as wearing shorts and a black shirt. He was seen walking into the shop and running out of it.