Police release photo of wanted travel agent

Police on Thursday said they were still looking for the whereabouts of 37-year-old Evanthia Christodoulou who allegedly stole thousands of euros from customers for whom she had booked holiday packages.

Christodoulou was suspected to have fled the country. She has been put on a stop list.

According to police, between October 2017 and last week, the suspect, who owns a travel agency in Aradippou, had booked holidays for dozens of people, asking them to pay the whole cost of the package to her in advance.

However, she paid only a small deposit to book the vacations and pocketed the rest of the money.

Last week, 15 people reported her at the Aradippou police station, and many more called in on the same issue. It emerged that she had appropriated at least €26,000.

Police urge members of the public that may possess any information that could help locate Christodoulou, to call the Aradippou police station at 24 804560, or the nearest police station, or the citizen hotline at 1460.