August 9th, 2018

Roadworks announced for old Nicosia-Limassol road

A section of the old road from Nicosia to Limassol, one kilometre before the exit of Choirokitia, will be closed on August 13, the department of works announced on Thursday.

Between 7am and 3pm, a 10 metre stretch of the road will be closed to traffic due to works by the water development department.

Both lanes are affected and traffic will alternately use the same lane.

The department apologises for any inconvenience and has asked the public to comply with police instructions and signage.

An update on the works can be found on the traffic police website www.traffic4cyprus.org.cy.

