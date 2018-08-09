Teaching unions call urgent meeting to discuss Education Minister’s response

Teaching unions call urgent meeting to discuss Education Minister’s response

Members of Poed trade union outside the meeting room at the education ministry earlier this month

A joint meeting of the three teaching unions, Poed, Oelmek and Oltek, has been hurriedly arranged for 9am to discuss the contents of the letter sent last night by Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris in response to suggestions submitted by the unions regarding the problems facing education.

In a statement to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), president of Poed Filios Fylaktou said that although initially separate meetings of the three unions had been arranged they decided after later night consultations to convene a joint meeting.

More later..

 

