Three fined for attack on Egyptian billionaire, fourth gets suspended sentence

The manager of an Ayia Napa nightclub and two of his staff were fined €2,000 each on Thursday for attacking and injuring Egyptian billionaire, Naguib Sawiris, in 2016.

Another man involved, was sentenced to four months imprisonment suspended for three years.

The four had been found guilty earlier in the week for the attack and injury of Sawiris in a nightclub in Ayia Napa in 2016.

The Famagusta district court on Thursday fined the manager of the club, Nicolas Evangelides, 31, along with two of his staff, Andreas Erodotou, 27, a security guard, and 28-year-old waiter, Yiannos Christou.

Panagiotis Kallitsionis, also 27, was given the suspended sentence.

The court said that such behaviour needed to be punished as it promoted fear and violence. Nevertheless, it said that it also considered the past of each individual, such as their clean criminal records, their age, or their financial and familial backgrounds.

The imprisonment of Kallitsionis was suspended due to his personal circumstances. According to the court, “he is young, has a clean criminal record, has two children, is the only one working in his family, was a key witness in the quadruple murder in Ayia Napa, and faces serious health problems after having been shot during the murder.”

The sentences given allow the culprits “a second chance”, the court said, but warned the offenders “not to squander it.”

The businessman, who is an investor in the Ayia Napa marina project, had reported that he and his entourage had been assaulted in the early hours of September 30, 2016 by the owner and the bouncers of a nightclub. The incident occurred just hours before laying the foundation stone of the popular holiday resort’s marina.

The four men were found guilty of assault and causing actual bodily harm to Sawiris and an associate of his.

The incident occurred when one of Sawiris’ associates got up on a couch to dance. Sawiris told the court that the waiter told him off in an aggressive manner and when the millionaire asked the owner for explanations, he hit him.

A bouncer then grabbed him from behind and wrestled him to the ground. Holding both his arms, the bouncer dragged Sawiris towards the exit, kicking and beating him along the way.

The Egyptian investor said he suffered injuries to the ear and bruises to the chest and head. When an associate tried to intervene, he was also beaten by the bouncers.

Sawiris also lost his mobile phone and his shoes, while his partner lost a very expensive watch worth approximately €25,000. The bouncers have so far returned the phone and shoes.