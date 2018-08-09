Trade deficit falls to €2bn in H1 on strong exports

August 9th, 2018 Business, Cyprus 0 comments

Trade deficit falls to €2bn in H1 on strong exports

Cyprus’s trade deficit fell by €334.7m, or an annual 15 per cent, in the first half of the year, to below €2bn on a strong increase in exports which more than offset rising imports, the statistical service said.

Total exports rose by €933.4m, to €2.4bn, or 62 per cent compared to the respective period last year, Cystat said in a statement on Thursday. Imports rose by €598.7m, or 16 per cent to €4.4bn.

Total exports in the first six months of 2018, excluding transport equipment such as aircraft and ships, rose by €323m, to €1.4bn, while imports rose by €390.4m, to €3.4bn.

In January to June, total exports to other European Union member states and third countries rose by €66.3m, to €602.5m and €867.1m, to €1.8bn respectively, Cystat said. Imports rose by €178.7m, to €2.6bn, and €420m, to €1.8bn respectively.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close