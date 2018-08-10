Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation supports underprivileged children in Cyprus

During the past few months, Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation, known for its active role in extending a helping hand to those in need, has organized three different activities in support of children with fewer opportunities in Cyprus.

Recently, the Foundation collaborated with the Social Welfare Services to offer a memorable experience to 16 unaccompanied minor girls staying at the Larnaca shelter. The Foundation was contacted to sponsor a fun excursion in the town of Limassol and gladly accepted the proposal, thus offering the girls a fun night of bowling games, strolls along the beautiful Мolos area in Limassol and dinner.

In late June, Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation joined forces with Terra Cypria – the Cyprus Conservation Foundation, to offer an unforgettable two-day adventure to a group of children from the Nicosia Children’s Shelter, which took place at Terra Cypria’s Cyprus Environmental Studies Centre (CESC) in Kritou Terra, Pafos. Nine children from the Nicosia Children’s Shelter had the opportunity to participate in a series of fun workshops designed to foster the development of environmental awareness, critical-thinking skills, as well as life skills such as cooperation and communication. The first-hand experience of staying in a traditional village also gave the children the opportunity to develop cultural awareness from their surroundings.

Right before the summer holidays, the Foundation once again collaborated with the Social Welfare Services, to offer a day of fun and adventure in beautiful Platres to 19 unaccompanied minor girls staying at the Limassol shelter. Specifically, the Foundation arranged for a big bus to take the children to the largest mountain range in Cyprus, where they discovered nature during a beautiful walk, saw Cyprus’ tallest waterfall, enjoyed a magnificent trip around the botanical gardens and toured the central square where they also had a meal at a local tavern.

Commenting on the activities, Andrey Dashin stated: “It is a privilege to help these children, who, despite their young age, have been forced to grow up very quickly and survive under extremely dire conditions. Offering some positive memories and a sense of normalcy has a huge impact on the lives of these children. We feel extremely blessed for this opportunity and we strongly encourage everyone in a position of advantage to follow this example”.

Andrey and Julia Dashin’s Foundation is a non-governmental, non-profit foundation established in 2014 by Andrey and Julia Dashin, to support the local community of Cyprus and extend a helping hand to those in need. The foundation, which primarily focuses on supporting underprivileged children, has sponsored a plethora of charitable projects across the island including various non-profit cultural, educational and sporting events.