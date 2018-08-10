Ayia Napa police arrest laughing gas suspect

Ayia Napa police arrested a 35-year-old man at 11pm on Thursday, on suspicion of distributing laughing gas.

Following a lead, police put the 35-year-old’s store on surveillance and they witnessed the man blowing up a balloon using a metal bottle and giving it to an unknown female, who was then witnessed paying the man.

Having secured a warrant, police then entered the establishment and during a search they found a metal flask, 1126 empty balloons, 154 unused cartridges, one used cartridge and the amount of €120.

The case is being investigated by Ayia Napa police.