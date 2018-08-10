Bounced cheques reach €135 thousand in July

The value of bounced cheques reached €135,817 in July and €833,114 in the first seven months of 2018, provisional data released by the Central Bank of Cyprus on Thursday showed.

The average value from the monthly records on the preliminary list so far for 2018 is €119,016.

In July, the number of bounced cheques which were recorded in the preliminary list was 71, while from the beginning of the year it is 494.

Since the beginning of 2018 until today 59 legal and 70 natural persons have been included in the Central Information Register for the Issuers of Dishonoured Cheques.