Capturing perceptions in photographs

Forthose still wandering around the capital, enjoying the quiet and stillness of it all, make a stop at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation and take a look at the ongoing photographic exhibition Settled and Sacred Landscapes of Cyprus: Images for Huntington’s Disease.

The exhibition, which displays photographs by Adamos Papantoniou, is a collaboration between the foundation and the Huntington’s Disease Association of Cyprus and the UnSaLa Research Network (Unlocking Sacred Landscapes).

The photographs in the exhibition aim to explore the significance of our cultural heritage as “a point of departure not only for understanding past landscapes, but also for looking at its experiential dimension as received and experienced by contemporary humans, artists and researchers,” according to the foundation’s press release.

The concept of memory is crucial in the process of socialising landscape and naturalising monuments and cultural features. Memory is created by the repeated movement of the body throughout the landscape. Ancient landscapes not only shape but are shaped by human experience. “The movement of the body through space provides people with a particular way of viewing the world, maintaining power relations at various levels.

“Ancient Landscapes exist through two different understandings of perception: the first is where perception acts as a filter on the real world, the second as a process through which people understand the world,” the press release continued.

The exhibition and the photographer behind it realise the importance of perception and have chosen this artistic medium to capture and express it.

Settled and Sacred Landscapes of Cyprus: Images for Huntington’s Disease

Photography exhibition by Adamos Papantoniou. Until August 31. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. Monday-Sunday: 10am-7pm. Tel: 22-128157