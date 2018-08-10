Crème dessert batch recalled, bacillus found  

The health ministry on Friday recalled a French crème dessert product after the bacillus cereus microbe was detected in one of the brand’s products.

The renown French company Elle & Vire and their Cypriot distributor have already begun to withdraw the product. The product in question is the vanilla flavoured crème dessert, 2×125 grammes, and with expiry date November 30, 2018.

The Cyprus health services were informed of the contaminated product through the RASFF (Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed) by the relevant French authorities and the Cypriot company.

The health ministry warns consumers to avoid consumption of the product and, if purchased, to return it to the shop.