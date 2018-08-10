Erotokritou released earlier from jail after change in parole law

Former deputy attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou was released from jail earlier than expected after parliament unanimously passed a law in May changing the parole criteria, it emerged on Friday.

Daily Phileleftheros reported on Friday that Erotokritou’s early release was made possible by an amendment tabled by DISY MP Giorgos Georgiou and voted by all the parties in the plenum on May 18.

Erotokritou was released on August 3, after 17 months into a 3.5-year jail sentence for corruption.

He took advantage of the change, which provides that the parole board can take into account the reduction in the sentence that has been granted or is expected to be granted due to good behaviour.

Under the previous provisions, prisoners could only apply for parole after completing half the sentence imposed by a court.

According to Georgiou, the aim was to have better discipline, smoother readmission into society, strengthening family ties, and reform in general since they will be working outside.

The change would also help decongest the Central Prison.

Despite being invited, the attorney-general’s office did not send a representative to the parliamentary committee that discussed the issue during three sessions.

Erotokritou was looking at spending the rest of 2018 behind bars under the previous regime and either secure early release through a presidential pardon or apply for parole on completion of 21 months in jail.

He was jailed in March 2017 for conspiring to subvert the course of justice and bribery while serving as deputy attorney-general in 2013.

In recent months, the former deputy attorney-general was allowed to work outside the prison during the day.

Lawyer Panayiotis Neocleous was also jailed for 2.5 years in the same case. Neocleous has already been released.

The pair, along with the Andreas Neocleous law firm, and another lawyer who received a suspended sentence, colluded to arrange for Erotokritou to launch the criminal prosecution of five Russian individuals and one company at the behest of and for the benefit of the Neocleous law firm, which had long been battling them in Cypriot and Russian courts over ownership and control of Providencia, a trust-fund worth hundreds of millions.

In exchange, Erotokritou was rewarded for his troubles by the Neocleous law firm failing to appear in court on the day of a lawsuit he filed against legacy Laiki Bank – then represented by the Neocleous law firm – demanding that over €500,000 of his loans are offset against his ‘haircut’ deposits.