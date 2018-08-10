From the UK decks to ours

It is DJ season and we all know that the finest pick of them all crops up at Guaba Beach bar in Limassol almost every time. This Sunday, the vibes will be sweet for the picking with DJs Gareth Emery and Ashley Wallbridge.

The two British DJs are well known in the global trance and progressive house charts, and they will return to Guaba this week to reunite with fans.

Emery has been spinning the decks since 2009, and since then has become one of the most influential and innovative DJs on the music scene. He is not only a force to be reckoned with on the dance floor, he is a professional to aspire to as he ranked at number seven in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs poll in 2010, making him the UK’s highest ranked DJ, and one of the youngest DJs ever to crack the top ten. He has also won the prestigious A State Of Trance Tune Of The Year award three times.

He is best known for his three artist albums – Northern Lights, Drive and 100 Reasons To Live.

Wallbridge is best known for his unique sound and his big room tracks. His debut album The Inner Me was released in 2012, and has dominated worldwide venues and festivals year after year.

Live performance by the DJs. August 12. Guaba Beach Bar, Amathous Avenue, Ayios Tychonas, Limassol. 10am-9.30pm. Tel: 96-340000