Get lost in electronic music at Deadmau5 Napa concert

The BCL festival in Ayia Napa has been going strong at the Poseidon Beach over the last couple of weeks. The festival beats have been mesmerising, the acts have been out of this world and there is still more to come. The big name up next is DJ Deadmau5 on Monday, so get your tickets booked to enjoy a truly electrifying night.

Deadmau5, or Joel Thomas Zimmerman as his mum likes to call him, is a Canadian electronic music producer, DJ, musician and composer. He received his first keyboard for Christmas when he was a teenager and his passion for mixing music began in the late 1990s when he started to produce his own demos. After graduating from school he worked with an online music licensing company and as a programmer. The name Deadmau5 came to him after he found a dead mouse in his computer.

Deadmau5 has been experimenting with sound professionally since 1998 and has found that his talents lie in producing a variety of styles within the progressive house genre and occasionally, other forms of electronic music. His debut studio album, Get Scraped, was released in 2005 with follow-up Vexillology in 2006. His breakthrough, Random Album Title, was released in 2008 and was certified gold in Canada, and silver the United Kingdom. In 2009, his fourth studio album For Lack of a Better Name was released to critical acclaim, featuring Rob Swire collaboration ‘Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff’, ‘Hi Friend’, and the critically acclaimed ‘Strobe’. His fifth studio album, 4×4=12, released in late 2010, supported by singles ‘Some Chords’, ‘Animal Rights’, ‘Sofi Needs a Ladder’, and ‘Raise Your Weapon’. Then came Album Title Goes Here in 2012, while (1<2) in 2014 and W:/2016ALBUM/ in 2016. His next studio album is said to be on the way.

In the world of electronic music, Deadmau5 is a big deal. The fact that he has received six Grammy Award nominations for his work so far is testimony to that. He has worked with other DJs and producers, such as Kaskade, MC Flipside, Rob Swire and Wolfgang Gartner. He has also collaborated with Steve Duda under the group name BSOD (Better Sounding On Drugs), and was part of the group named WTF? with Duda, Tommy Lee, and DJ Aero. In 2007, he founded his own record label, mau5trap. His record label has been home to some of the biggest electronic music released in the last ten years.

The DJ who will make our Monday seem like a Saturday night, is currently one of the highest paid electronic music producers in the world. But even if he does get the big bucks, he is down to earth and often tells us to “relax, it’s just music.”

Deadmau5

Live performance by the DJ. August 13. Poseidon Beach, Ayias Theklas Street, Sotira, Famagusta. 7pm. €80-30. Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bcl-festival-mau5trap-presents-deadmau5-tickets-45797210690