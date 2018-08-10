Man dies in traffic accident in Paphos

A 28-year-old man died in a traffic accident early on Friday morning in the Ayia Marina Chrysochous area of Paphos.

The crash happened at around 2am, when a car driven by the Philippos Hadjiphilippou, 28, on the Ayia Marina to Argakas road hit a railing, overturned and smashed into a tree.

The driver was badly injured by the impact and taken to Polis Chrysochous hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The causes of the accident are being investigated.

This brings to 30 the number of people who have died in traffic accidents so far this year, in 27 accidents. At the same time last year the figures were 24 dead from 22 accidents.

