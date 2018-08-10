Motorist caught with knives, replica pistol

Limassol police arrested a 43-year-old man early on Friday, after he was found to have the replica of a gun, a number of knives, and a walkie-talkie in his vehicle.

Police on patrol stopped and searched the 43-year-old’s vehicle at around 2am. During the search, officers found two knives, both of which were around 20 cm in length.

They also found a replica of a pistol and a portable radio. The man was not able to provide a reasonable explanation as to why those items were in his possession.

The 43-year-old man was arrested and is being held for further questioning.