Police to step up patrols over the holiday period

By Kristian Chrysostomou

Police have launched an island-wide campaign to warn the public about the possibility of increased burglaries over the August holiday, as well as issuing advice on road safety in the coming week when a lot of movement is expected.

Burglaries and theft are much more likely to occur during the summer months, as many residents choose to travel abroad or to various locations around the island. Police say they have increased patrols in urban and rural areas, as well as busy shopping streets in all cities, as a means to circumvent any illegal activity.

In a statement, they urge the public to exercise caution before they leave their home for holiday by making sure that all windows and doors are securely locked. In addition, they emphasised that those who own alarm systems to make sure that they are up-to-date, turned on and working before leaving.

For the shop keepers, police ask that they make sure that they do not leave large amounts of cash in their tills and that they make sure to tell their workers to double-check that all doors are securely locked when finishing their shift.

Moreover, police ask that the public exercise caution when leaving their vehicle parked by not leaving any valuable items in plain view. People are asked to park in well-lit areas as darker ones make anyone looking to break into a vehicle a much easier endeavour.

Individuals who travel to the beach are asked not to take a large amount of cash with them, and to choose beaches which have lifeguards on duty, particularly if they travel with their families. People who have just finished a meal are asked to wait a few hours before swimming.

Police ask that the public react quickly when a situation goes awry or if they notice something suspicious by notifying their nearest police station or calling 1460 – the citizen’s hotline.

Lastly, police ask drivers to obey the traffic laws and any police indications so that they can “enjoy a painless and enjoyable” trip without any unnecessary complications. The police statement also mentions that any member of the public can stay in touch with the latest updates through social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, GooglePlus as well as their website ‘www.police.gov.cy’.

Police wanted to remind the public that their goal is the public’s safety, and to respond quickly to any calls, to provide quality assistance and effective assistance to anyone who needs it.