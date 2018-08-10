Professors from Israel’s Hadassah university hospital due in Paphos for seminar

A critical care update course will be held in Paphos in September and aims to help doctors and nurses with little or no experience in handling intensive care unit incidents.

Attendees to the event, which is organised by the Hadassah University Hospital of Israel, (through its representative in Greece and Cyprus, iMER Medical Services), and the Evangelismos hospital, will receive a two-day training course on updated critical care.

The seminar will be held on September 6 and 7 at Evangelismos Hospital in Paphos and will consist of theoretical and practical training. Both practical and theoretical training will be carried out by the specialised professors and doctors of the Hadassah University Hospital.

These include, Professor Vernon Van Heerden, Head of Hadassah general Intensive care unit, Dr Sviri-Saroussi Sigal, Director of the facility’s internal medicine intensive care unit and Dr Marc Romain, Senior Doctor at the intensive care unit, specialising in Nephrology.

A release noted that as there is only a limited number of course participants permitted, a strict order of priority will be followed.

For participation, attendance fee and course schedule: 22763001 or 26848091 or email [email protected]