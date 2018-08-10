Property transactions rise 21% in July

Property transactions rose 21 per cent year-on-year in July, to 896, the highest since December, mainly on a strong performance of the real estate market in Nicosia and Paphos, the Department of Lands and Surveys said.

The number of properties in Nicosia that changed owners rose 42 per cent last month, to 176, compared to the respective month of 2017 while in Paphos their number rose 27 per cent, to 233, which in both cases was the highest this year, the department said.

Property transactions in Limassol rose an annual 17 per cent in July, to 314, in Larnaca 9 per cent, to 112, and in the Famagusta district 3 per cent, to 61, the department said.

In January to July, property transactions rose 23 per cent, to 5,366 compared to the respective period of 2017, it said.