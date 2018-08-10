Temperatures of 40C set to continue in Nicosia

August 10th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Temperatures of 40C set to continue in Nicosia

(Christos Theodorides)

With a hot air mass pushing temperatures above normal, the weather forecast for the weekend and the holiday on August 15 does not offer any relief as top temperatures are likely to hover around 40C inland not only on Friday but for at least to the following Thursday.

Sunny weather is expected to prevail over the weekend, though some clouds may form in the mountains, where the highest temperature will be 30C on Friday, while on the coast top temperatures range from 32C to 35C.

It will be considerable cooler at night, 24C in most areas and 19C in and around Troodos.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close