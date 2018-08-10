Temperatures of 40C set to continue in Nicosia

With a hot air mass pushing temperatures above normal, the weather forecast for the weekend and the holiday on August 15 does not offer any relief as top temperatures are likely to hover around 40C inland not only on Friday but for at least to the following Thursday.

Sunny weather is expected to prevail over the weekend, though some clouds may form in the mountains, where the highest temperature will be 30C on Friday, while on the coast top temperatures range from 32C to 35C.

It will be considerable cooler at night, 24C in most areas and 19C in and around Troodos.