A female techno vibe for Wednesday

Not got plans yet for Wednesday but know they have to involve the beach and some electrifying music? Look no further because you will find all this and more at the Oceania Beach Bar and Restaurant on Lady’s Mile in Limassol.

The party mood will be pumping curtesy of leading Romanian female techno DJ Nusha.

Nusha started out back in 2007 but had been into the music since she was just a little girl. In a very short time, she found her DJ wings and proved to the world that she was worthy of sharing the booth with the likes of Dubfire, Solomun, Green Velvet, Monika Kruse, James Zabiela and many more. Along with these DJs and also at solo performances, Nusha has managed to conquer some of the best techno scenes around the world.

She has showed off her skills not only in live DJ sets but also in a number of music productions. To date, her releases at Defected Records, Suruba X, Crossfrontier Audio and 1Trax have been a success, reaching the Beatport tops many times.

Wherever she goes, Nusha always brings something new to the way we listen to music and the way we experience it. That’s why her international fan base just keeps on growing.

One thing is for sure, techno fans will thoroughly enjoy her set by the sea, while she works her magic and mesmerises us with her music, technique and energy.

We Love Techno with Nusha

Live performance by the DJ. August 15. Oceania Beach Bar and Restaurant, Lady’s Mile, Limassol. 7pm-1.30am. €15. Tel: 99-492569