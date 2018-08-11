A minute with Marina Katsari Storyteller and drama educator

Where do you live?

In Nicosia, in Lykavitos

Best childhood memory?

Summers in Droushia and Prodromos

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Evroulla’s in Nicosia and Aptaliko in Patras, Greece. I don’t like fake fast food.

What did you have for breakfast?

Coffee and pasteli.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Absolutely day person. Being in the mountains of Crete, eating local breakfast.

Best book ever read?

The Old Man and The Sea. I loved the vividness of every moment of it.

Favourite film of all time?

My Name is Daniel Blake for its truthfulness.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

Crete. It’s the place to be. You need 10 lives to discover the entire place. Music, food, and culture. My dream trip would be the next one which will combine the above three.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Classical and jazz

What is always in your fridge?

Fruit!

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Old Kaimakli. Stone and wood. Power in the simplicity.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would love to meet Dario Fo and Charlie Chaplin for a glass of wine.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Enjoy either the sunrise or the sunset for the last time.

What is your greatest fear?

Waking up and remembering nothing and none