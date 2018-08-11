A musical buzz in Protaras

The Greek band Melisses seems to come over to our island a lot, especially when there is something to celebrate. The band was the live performance on the night that H&M opened and the boys also entertained us when McDonalds celebrated 20 years on the island. Now they will help celebrate the holiday period with a performance in Protaras on Thursday.

The pop-rock band, that consists of Christos Mastoras, Thanos Laitsas, Kostas Mavrogennis, Pantelis Kyramargios and Jacob Sampsakis, was formed in May 2008, when Mastoras brought the rest of the band together. The band were one of the finalists hoping to represent Greece at the Eurovision Song Contest of 2010. In the end, they didn’t quite manage to be part of the big event, but the song they sang – Kinezos (Chinese Man) – was enough to get them noticed.

The band performed at the MAD Video Music Awards that year, and the year after, and released their debut album Mistika (Secrets). Since then, Melisses have released single after single and have given performance after performance, and they have become a band that has stood the test of time – which is not a simple task.

Melisses

Live performance by the Greek band. August 16. Nava Seaside, 37 Pernera Street, Protaras. 9pm. Tel: 99-920444