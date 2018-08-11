Iran says no meeting planned with US counterpart – news agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said there was no meeting planned with US officials including his counterpart Mike Pompeo at the United Nations General Assembly, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported on Saturday.

Asked about the likelihood of a meeting with US officials, including Pompeo, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Zarif said: “No, no such meeting is planned. We have repeatedly announced our position,” Tasnim reported.

Earlier this week, the United States re-imposed sanctions on Iran in line with President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of a 2015 agreement over Iran’s nuclear programme.

 

