MPs blame parole board for ex-deputy AG’s early release

Political parties on Saturday sought to shift the blame for the early release from jail of disgraced deputy attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou on to the parole board, which had granted his request after parliament unanimously approved a law changing the criteria.

There was outrage on Friday after it transpired that Erotokritou, who was jailed for three-and-a-half years in March last year for corruption, was released early through an amendment tabled by Disy MP Giorgos Georgiou and voted by all the parties in the plenum on May 18.

Erotokritou was released on August 3, just 17 months into his jail sentence.

Akel MP Aristos Damianou, who also sits in the House legal affairs committee where the matter was discussed three times, said parliament voted for granting convicts the right to apply for parole six months before being eligible.

“This was done to tackle the delay in examining the request, which many times annulled in practice, any possibility of release on parole,” Damianou said.

He said the decision was the exclusive authority of the parole board, which can also set conditions for the release.

“Thus, if anyone should be censured, it is the parole board on how and when it exercised its discretion to release Rikkos Erotokritou,” he added.

The MP said his party had criticised the release, considering the important office Erotokritou held and the offences he committed.

An unnamed Diko source quoted by Phileleftheros said the party will raise the issue in parliament after the summer holidays.

The source said it had never crossed MPs’ minds that approving the change would be exploited by certain people and not prevented by the parole board’s discretionary power.

Erotokritou took advantage of the change, which provides that the parole board can take into account the reduction in the sentence that has been granted or is expected to be granted due to good behaviour.

Under the previous provisions, prisoners could only apply for parole after completing half the sentence imposed by a court.

The aim of the amendment was to have better discipline, smoother readmission into society, strengthening family ties, and reform in general since they will be working outside.

The change would also help decongest the Central Prison.

Despite being invited, the attorney-general’s office did not send a representative to the parliamentary committee that discussed the issue during three sessions.

Erotokritou was looking at spending the rest of 2018 behind bars under the previous regime and either secure early release through a presidential pardon or apply for parole on completion of 21 months in jail.

He was jailed in March 2017 for conspiring to subvert the course of justice and bribery while serving as deputy attorney-general in 2013.

In recent months, the former deputy attorney-general was allowed to work outside the prison during the day.