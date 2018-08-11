Our View: If shopkeepers are depending on passing cars for trade they should move

THE OWNERS of shops along Limassol’s Misiaouli and Kavazoglu Street are once again threatening action, in an attempt to stop the municipality’s re-design and modernisation plans for the road. It is the familiar argument that their businesses would be destroyed if the road is modernised because there would be no parking spaces outside their shops. They had a meeting on Thursday night to decide further action.

That shopkeepers can still use such a weak argument to defend an unreasonable and selfish demand is indicative of the fear of the authorities to confront interest groups. If the only reason people visit these shops is because there is parking space outside, then they should consider bringing in more attractive merchandise, that people would want to buy even if they cannot park right outside the shop. There are no parking spaces outside the main shopping streets in towns but there are still thriving shops. People just park their cars in side-streets or parking areas of which there is no shortage in downtown areas. A shopkeeper that depends on the custom of passing drivers that can park outside his establishment should re-locate rather than demand road design is tailored to his commercial needs.

The Misiaouli and Kavazoglu St shopkeepers are essentially objecting to road improvements that would benefit all people living in Limassol. Limassol municipality plans to widen the road, build pavement ramps for the disabled, proper bus stops, cycle paths, pedestrian crossings, traffic islands and plant trees, all necessities in a modern town that values the quality of life of people. What is the legitimacy of 140 shopkeepers wanting to dictate town planning and road design, preventing changes that would make town living better for tens of thousands of people?

Then again, they could argue that shopkeepers in Nicosia’s Tseri Avenue, a few months ago, persuaded the government to abandon its re-design plans for that road, so why should they not get their way as well. Plans to make Tseri Avenue into four lanes were drafted, but shopkeepers’ protests – they also demanded that parking spaces outside shops should be preserved – forced the government to abandon them. They had appealed directly to President Anastasiades who gave in and ordered new road plans for two lanes.

It was a terrible decision by the president that set a precedent. Instead of telling the protesters the interests of the overwhelming majority of the Nicosia population that would be best served by a four-lane road, were of greater importance to the government, Anastasiades gave in to the interest group. It will not be long before the Misiaouli and Kavazoglu St shopkeepers also demand a meeting with the president.