Over a hundred motorists booked in 12 hours

Limassol police booked 109 motorists for various traffic code violations during a 12-hour crackdown aiming at preventing fatal and serious traffic incidents, it was announced on Saturday.

According to police, during the crackdown that started on Friday afternoon and ended early on Saturday morning, officers, focusing mainly on the coastal area, booked 47 drivers for speeding and 16 for drink driving.

Other offences included driving without a seatbelt, using a mobile phone, driving without insurance, and without a valid driver’s licence.

Police also reported 38 motorcyclists, 13 of whom had no crash helmet. The rest were booked for not having valid insurance or driving’s licence.