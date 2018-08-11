The couple who are addicted to beach cleaning

Environmental organisation ‘Let’s make Cyprus green’ is planning its biggest event in its seven-month existence, a beach clean-up of the Karnayio area between the old and new ports of Limassol.

In the words of the organisation’s founder, Eleni Kazelas, Karnayio is “probably the dirtiest beach in Limassol” was described in the media this month as an ‘open sore’ and a ‘dumping ground’.

Kazelas, 26, knows what she is talking about, as with husband Andrey, 31 she has already organised another five beach clean-ups.

Actually, the idea for the organisation which aims to spread awareness to the public about the dangers to the planet started on a beach. The couple got married on one, Paramanli beach in Limassol, and looking around found that it was full of rubbish.

“It kind of happened overnight,” she said. “One day the two of us cleaned it in four hours, and we filled 12 big bags.”

There was no looking back, though both work at full-time jobs.

“My husband and I are passionate about it, it has become our baby and we are kind of addicted now,” the environmentalist said.

Not only is there a problem with time, the new enterprise also had expenses, as they needed money for items such as clean-up materials.

Thus, their next step was to raise money by creating a line of products which they now offer online.

In fact, Let’s make Cyprus green is about three steps. Number one is education which they provide by visiting schools – where, Kazelas said, students are enthusiastic and receptive – and by writing articles. Number two is action which explains the beach cleaning, and number three is prevention, hence the products for sale, ranging from drinking straws made from stainless steel, bamboo, glass and paper, reusable produce bags for fruits and vegetables, to stainless steel bottles and bamboo toothbrushes.

While the couple cleaned the first beach by themselves, they soon realised they could do with some help and started a Facebook campaign to attract volunteers.

They found quite a few from all over Cyprus. Around 80 helped with the first campaign in February, and with the last one, in hot weather and during the holiday season, still 45 people helped.

The organisers bring everything that’s necessary to these campaigns, bags, gloves, a first aid kit and even refreshments. All the volunteers need to do is wear comfortable clothing.

They are aiming to take on Karnayio in September.

And they are about to become even bigger, at least they hope so. In about two months they will be officially registered as a non-profit organisation, and the founders hope that with this will come more recognition and support.

For more info and to make a donation see their website: https://www.letsmakecyprusgreen.com/