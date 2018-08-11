Time to set off on a bee hunt

Albert Einstein said “If the bee disappeared off the face of the Earth, man would only have four years left to live.” Since the late 1990s beekeepers around the world have noticed that bees have begun to disappear, which means a decline in food production worldwide. So, to help us love bees and understand how important they are to us, GS Ecophysis Ltd in Larnaca will give another beer tour on August 25.

The bee tour, which will take place from 5pm until 8pm in the village of Vavla, will offer visitors the chance to see the bees up close and learn about their habits. This event also gives participants the chance to make their own pure organic beeswax candles with herbs in a Candle Making Workshop from 7pm until 8pm.

The two-hour tour will include a visit to a local bee hive (don’t worry, you will be wearing special beekeeper’s suits). Then there will be a short lecture about the life of bees, beekeepers’ activities in summer time and hive products. A visit to a bottling laboratory is next, where the whole process of honey extraction and bottling will be explained. Then the best part of the tour, honey tasting with fresh homemade anari cheese and cinnamon. The organisers will also offer homemade mandarin squash, coffee and herbal tea with honey.

GS Ecophysis Ltd is a small business that offers experiential and educational tours for small groups of visitors with special interests in the natural environment and beekeeping. It has been awarded the Youth Entrepreneur’s Fund award Cypriot Woman Farmer which went to the founder in the category of young Cypriot woman farmer who innovates in the rural sector.

Make sure you wear closed, comfortable shoes for walking and that you get to Ecophysis 15 minutes before the tour starts for better coordination.

Cost of participation in the bee tour is €20 per adult and €12 per child under 12-years-old. Special offers for families and groups of more than four people are available, but this information should be given when booking for the tour. Cost for the candle making workshop is €5 per person. You can receive a ten per cent discount if you pay via bank transfer at least six days before the event. Also, if you have been on a bee tour with the organiser before, you will receive a €5 gift voucher for products from the premises (make sure you mention you have been with them before when you make the booking.)

To book your spot, send an email to [email protected] or call 96-373013 by Friday August 24.

August Bee Tour and Candles Workshop

Beer tour and candle making workshop. August 25. G.S. Ecophysis Ltd, Valva, Larnaca. 5pm-8pm. € 20/12 tour and € 5 for candle making workshop. Tel: 96-373013