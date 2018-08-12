Church service to remember Helios dead

A remembrance service was held in Paralimni on Sunday by the bishop of Famagusta for people from the area who were among the 121 people who lost their lives in the Helios plane crash 13 years ago on Wednesday.

Speaking at the service the acting general director of the under ministry for Shipping Costas Iacovou said the crash “is considered the worst air tragedy to ever have happened on Greek soil. It should remind us that responsibility, loyalty and professionalism are an imperative need and basic condition for the smooth operation of a state, the security of its citizens and to prevent such hardships happening again”.

“Especially deep is the grief of Paralimni municipality which lost 12 residents in addition to four natives who had moved to Limassol,” Iakovou said.

The government, he said, has given a total of €3 million to the families of those who died in the crash and has paid for the education of 11 orphans caused by it.

After the service, a blessing was held at the graves of the victims, where wreaths were placed in front of MPs, representatives of the police and the National Guard as well as members of the community.

“Today we honour the memory of those who lost their lives in the tragedy of 2005,” Parallimni mayor Theodoros Pyrillis said. As we see similar crashes around the world, we call on everyone to be more careful and take care of human lives above all else.