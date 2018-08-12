Diko questions actions of parole board

The early release from prison of former deputy Attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou is not a problem caused by the law, but the way in which the parole board exercises its judgement over whether to release someone or not, Diko said on Sunday in an announcement.

The law was changed recently allowing prisoners to apply for parole six months earlier than the previous law allowed.

Diko voted in favour of the change because of the time consuming process examining a request entails.

But the change in the law does not alter the basis on which the parole board decides who can be released, Diko said.

What should be examined, it continued, is how decisions of the parole board are controlled and if release criteria are applied in the same way to all prisoners.

Diko calls for a re-examination of the law and the process to approve parole request in addition to whether good conduct leads to an early release.

The party also asked to be informed on the way the parole board operates.

Erotokritou was released on August 3, 17 months into a 3.5-year jail sentence for corruption.

His early release was made possible by an amendment to the parole law voted by all the parties in the plenum on May 18.

The change provides that the parole board can take into account the reduction in the sentence that has been granted or is expected to be granted due to good behaviour.

Under the previous provisions, prisoners could only apply for parole after completing half the sentence imposed by a court.